4 Ingredient White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Nom, nom, nom, nom! Who else LOVES peanut butter cookies!? I DO!!! These are so, so easy to make. These cookies only have 4 ingredients (SERIOUSLY), and while I eat sugar, I urge you to try them with honey or dates, because they’re good that way too!
Usually I use all natural peanut butter by Jiffy. I like the creamy but the crunchy can give your cookies a different texture. This time, however, I used Angry Mills Wicked White Chocolate Peanut Butter which I got off of HerSUPPZ (use my code FAITH for 10% off!). These cookies were DELICIOUS!
These cookies are:
-
Few Ingredients
-
Easy
-
Delicious
What more could you ask for? Oh, the recipe? Sure thing love:
Ingredients
1 cup natural peanut butter (creamy or crunchy) (OR what I used Angry Mills Wicked White Chocolate Peanut Butter)
1 cup sugar (OR pitted dates OR Honey)
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 large egg
Instructions
1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and prepare a cookie sheet.
2. IF USING DATES: Put dates into a food processor and process until crumbles form.
3. Mix peanut butter, vanilla, and egg. Add Sugar (OR Dates OR Honey)
4. Continue blending until a ball forms.
5. Use an ice cream scoop to scoop out dough. Roll with your hands into a ball then press to flatten.
6. Press each cookie with a fork to form a criss-cross (optional).
7. Bake for 10 minutes or check around 8 minutes. Less cooking time will result in a softer cookie.
