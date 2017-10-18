4 Ingredient White Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Nom, nom, nom, nom! Who else LOVES peanut butter cookies!? I DO!!! These are so, so easy to make. These cookies only have 4 ingredients (SERIOUSLY), and while I eat sugar, I urge you to try them with honey or dates, because they’re good that way too!

These cookies are:

Few Ingredients

Easy

Delicious

What more could you ask for? Oh, the recipe? Sure thing love:

Ingredients

1 cup natural peanut butter (creamy or crunchy) (OR what I used Angry Mills Wicked White Chocolate Peanut Butter)

1 cup sugar (OR pitted dates OR Honey)

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 large egg

Instructions

1. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and prepare a cookie sheet.

2. IF USING DATES: Put dates into a food processor and process until crumbles form.

3. Mix peanut butter, vanilla, and egg. Add Sugar (OR Dates OR Honey)

4. Continue blending until a ball forms.

5. Use an ice cream scoop to scoop out dough. Roll with your hands into a ball then press to flatten.

6. Press each cookie with a fork to form a criss-cross (optional).

7. Bake for 10 minutes or check around 8 minutes. Less cooking time will result in a softer cookie.

