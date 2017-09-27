I HATE Exercising…Is There Anything Else I Can Do?

I get it when people say they hate exercising, I do. I have been there and I think everyone has at some point. For me, I learned to fall in love with it but it took a couple of years. For other people it can come more easily or more difficult. Here’s what I learned: You probably do not hate every exercise and when you get started your curiosity grows to find and try new movements and new challenges.

I know you’re still thinking “I still hate it” and you can’t see yourself spending hours on a treadmill, it’s not only a waste of your time but it is so boring! I understand. I am here to tell you there is more than that damn treadmill (yes, I tend to hate them too!) and more than picking up a weight (although I urge you to do this). Keep reading to learn all the forms of exercise you need, and options for each category. Remember, if you ever need motivation, contact me. I am here to coach you through this.

Different Kinds of Exercise You Need

I’m sure you have heard it before, but this is so true! In order to keep your body in balance you need four kinds of exercise which are:

Aerobic Exercise Strength Training Balance Training Flexibility Training

You may not be training to be a dancer, but I assure you, your body will perform better and be stronger if you are working on all of these areas. You will also be preventing injury if you continue training in all areas. Let’s dive a little deeper into each one and I will provide examples of movements or ideas for each category. We are going to make exercise FUN by giving you options, there’s something you are bound to like!

Aerobic Exercise

Aerobic exercise is probably the first one that comes to your mind and you immediately think: treadmill. Sure, that’s an option. However, aerobic can be ANYTHING that gets your heart rate up. Here, we are training the heart. This category is going to make you breathe and sweat for sure. Can you think of any activity that might make you do that?

Examples of Aerobic Exercise

Walking at a brisk pace

Running/Jogging

Biking

Hiking

Swimming

Jumping

Plyometric Training (Jump Training)

HIIT (High Intensity Training)

Dancing

Soccer

Tennis

Climbing the Stairs

Skipping

Do you see anything on the list that you might be interested in trying? If you can think of anything else that gets you out of breathe and gets your heart pumping, do it! It doesn’t have to be by the book, it can be fun!

Strength Training

Strength training is what builds muscle. Muscle burns more calories, therefore, the more lean muscle you have, the less body fat you will have. We want to turn out fat into muscle so we want to strength train. Immediately you are thinking lifting weights, and that is definitely the best way to go for the best results. Strength training can also be good for your bones. When you apply pressure to your bones, overtime, they will strengthen. Let’s see what examples of strength training we can come up with.

Examples of Strength Training

Weight Lifting

Resistance Bands

Battle Ropes

Medicine Ball Throws (actually super fun)

PushUps

PullUps

Tricep Dips

Tire Throws

Rucking

Squats

Lunges

Anything that will work your muscles and build them. Is there anything else you can think of?

Balance Training

Balance training will increase your control and stability. This is important in your daily life and training. Especially when you are lifting weights. This gets even more important as we get older and tend to naturally lose our stability, which can lead to falls. Let’s take a look at exercises and movements to improve our balance.

Examples of Balance Training

Tai Chi

Balance Board

Stability Ball

Yoga

Walking a Line

Pilates

Hopping on One Leg

Standing on One Leg

Planks

Is there anything else you could do to challenge your balance? How about riding a bike?

Flexibility Training

Lastly we are discussing flexibility. Again, this is important in training and our daily lives. When performing movements, to prevent injury, you want your body to be flexible. This will also help you get deeper into the movements and improve your overall fitness. Have you ever performed a movement where you started to feel a burning sensation and had to stop? This is lactic acid building up. Flexibility training will improve this and help decrease lactic acid build up. Let’s take a look at activities for flexibility training.

Examples of Flexibility Training

Yoga

Pilates

Dynamic Stretching (Moving Stretches)

Static Stretching (Holding Stretch)

Barre

Conclusion

Exercise does not have to be conventional but it should be a part of your daily routine. I would highly recommend getting on a regular workout regimen and adding flexibility and balance training in. All of these 4 exercises will make you an all around athlete.

Photo Cred: Rebekah Torres Photography

